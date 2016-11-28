Dos Pueblos Draws With Oxnard in Opener

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos opened the boys soccer season with a scoreless draw against Oxnard on Monday.

Senior Calvin Schipper, a returning all-league defender, played a solid game, according to coach Matt York.

"He was our MVP as he picked up right where he left off as our physical performer on defense," said York.

At the offensive end, York praised the play of junior Oscar Ferreira. "Oscar provided multiple scoring opportunities but our young front line was unable to finish any of them," said the coach.

Dos Pueblos plays in the Cats & Hounds Tournament in Atascadero this weekend.

