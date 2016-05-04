Dos Pueblos Drops Non-League Game at Harvard Westlake

Baseball

Dustin Demeter drove in the only run for Dos Pueblos in a 3-1 non-league loss at Harvard Westlake on Wednesday.

The Hawaii-bound Demeter went 2-4 and sophomore Evan Kling was 2-3.

Harvard Westlake scored all three of its runs off DP starter Kevin Barker. Julian Amador pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Dos Pueblos (16-8) returns to Channel League play on Monday with a home game against Ventura. The Chargers are in first place with a 6-3 record.

