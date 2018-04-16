Baseball
Dos Pueblos Drops Opener at Arizona Greenway Festival
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 28, 2017 | 8:58 a.m.
Dos Pueblos fell 5-1 against Thunderbird High of Arizona in its first game at the Greenway Baseball Festival in Phoenix on Monday.
Mason Boelter hit a solo homer for the Chargers' only run.
Dylan Kelley pitched 4.2 innings and struck out six in the loss.
The Chargers (7-4-1) are back in action Tuesday against Evergreen, Colorado.
