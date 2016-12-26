Dos Pueblos Drops Opener at Ventura Kiwanis Tourney

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos was unable to capitalize on back-to-back Agoura turnovers down the stretch and dropped a 47-43 boys basketball decision in the opening game of the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament on Tuesday.

It was Dos Pueblos’ first game back after a week-long break.

“We struggled at the free-throw line (9 of 18) and we allowed Agoura to get the shots they wanted,” DP coach Joe Zamora said.

Dos Pueblos trailed 14-10 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime. Agoura extended its lead to 36-27 going into the four quarter.

Cyrus Wallace scored 17 points and Christian Hodosy added eight for Dos Pueblos. Chris Diaz led Agoura with 19 points and Matt Elbaum had 13 points.

Dos Pueblos is back in action at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.