Dos Pueblos Drops Tight Loss to Newbury Park

Hodosy brothers sweep the day, but it's not enough for the Chargers

Despite a strong doubles performance, Dos Pueblos fell to Newbury Park, 8-10, at home on Tuesday.

Ryan and Christian Hodosy swept three sets, but Vincent Villano, Hayden Carlson and Ethan Pisacane combined for just three set victories in singles.

A duo of Pratik-Gupta and Alex Oaten, along with Aaron Juan and Dyllan Huynh came up with the other two sets for the Chargers.

Coach Liz Frech praised the "gutsy play of both teams," along with the crowd support.

Dos Pueblos (1-1) takes on San Marcos at home on Tuesday.

