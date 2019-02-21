Dos Pueblos Drops Volleyball Opener at Valencia

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball coach Ehren Hug called the season opener at Valencia "on the job training" for his inexperienced squad.

The Chargers lost 25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21.

"We lost 3-1 but put forth a great effort until the final point," Hug said. "Valencia was sporting a well-balanced attack and we just couldn’t find an answer defensively tonight.



"For a lot of the varsity, this was their first action at this level and it was awesome to see them adjust to the speed and power of the level," he added.



Senior Jack Hogan lead the attack with 9 kills and a block. Senior Evan Thompson and junior Kaiser Kurexi shared the setting duties.

"They both covered the floor very well and got their teammates some great swings," said Hug