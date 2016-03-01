Dos Pueblos Drops Volleyball Opener to Newbury Park

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos couldn't hold the lead in the third set and eventually dropped a four-set match to visiting Newbury Park in a boys volleyball season opener at Sovine Gym on Tuesday. The set scores were 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.

"The boys played with a lot of heart, but our ball control wasn't near where we needed it to be tonight," said Dos Pueblos coach Ehren Hug.

In the third set, the Chargers were leading 11-5 until passing and unforced errors allowed Newbury Park to come back and tie the score at 12-12. The Panthers used that momentum to win the set and carried it over to the fourth set. They jump out to a 14-7 lead and held off a DP comeback.

Stanford-bound Eli Wopat had 11 kills, two solo blocks and some impressive serving to lead DP. Elliott Brainerd also served tough and recorded a pair of aces.

The Chargers are back in action Thursday at Westlake.