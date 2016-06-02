Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:59 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Earns Jostens National Yearbook Design Recognition

By John Dent for Dos Pueblos High School | June 2, 2016 | 12:10 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School’s yearbook, The Image, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the 2016 Jostens Look Book, celebrating the best of the ­best in yearbook design and coverage.

The Jostens Look Book is a collection of spreads and photos from outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, cool covers, dazzling designs, relevant coverage, storytelling copy and action­-packed photography.

Along with design excellence, the annually published Look Book honors the important role well­crafted yearbooks play in helping schools chronicle the experiences, stories and achievements most relevant to students and that academic year.

The 2016 Image was created by 30 students with co-editor in chiefs, Jenny Jang and Trent Toyama, under the direction of adviser John Dent.

“I am so proud that our book has been highlighted at the front of the Look Book again. Only 25 books from across the country are given as much recognition.”

The Dos Pueblos yearbook was one of only 494 yearbooks selected from approximately 3,000. The 2016 panel of judges, comprising nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award­winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 320-­page 2016 Look Book.

Dos Pueblos High School’s latest yearbook. The yearbook program was recently included in Jostens Look Book. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos High School’s latest yearbook. The yearbook program was recently included in Jostens Look Book. (Dos Pueblos High School photo)

“Yearbooks are unique, limited edition books created by students to capture the stories and events for all of the school’s students, and Jostens is proud to celebrate the yearbook tradition and the 494 yearbooks selected for the 2016 Jostens Look Book, said Gary ​Lundgren, editor. “Today’s yearbooks are very sophisticated in terms of visual presentation and the relevant and inclusive content that is featured.”

Dent and his yearbook staff received a copy of the 2016 Jostens Look Book and certificate from Jostens to recognize their outstanding achievement. 

This is the 9th year in a row that the DP yearbook has been in the Look Book. Dos Pueblos High School yearbook program has earned national recognition for design, photography, writing and coverage, winning Gold Crowns from Columbia University and being named a Pacemaker finalist from National Scholastic Press Association.

The Jostens Look Book is a must-­have resource for yearbook advisers and staffs seeking creative design and coverage ideas, trends and inspiration. The Look Book complements www.YearbookAvenue.com and www.facebook.com/JostensAdviserandStaff, Jostens’s online destinations for yearbook creation ideas.

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter.

The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-­12 educational, college and professional sports segments.

Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Jarden Corporation and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

John Dent is a teacher at Dos Pueblos High School, where he advises the yearbook program.

 

