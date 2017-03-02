Dos Pueblos Edged by Camarillo in Softball Opener

Softball

Nova Sinskul's solo homer in the fifth inning was the only hit for Dos Pueblos in a 2-1 season-opening softball loss against Camarillo on Thursday,

Her blast tied the score. Camarillo scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

"We gave up two earned runs, but otherwise we had a good defensive game," said DP coach Jon Uyesaka. "The infield combined for 17 putouts."

Pitchers Gabriela Gandall and Talia Bloxham combined to allow four hits.

"It was a competitive opening-day matchup between two decorated teams," Uyesaka said.

Dos Pueblos opens play Friday in the Simi Valley Suzanne Manlet Tournament against Arcadia at 3 p.m. and Barstow at 4:30 p.m.

