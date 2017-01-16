Dos Pueblos Edged by Division 2A No. 3-ranked Capo Valley

Dos Pueblos fell short against Capistrano Valley, 76-74, in a non-league boys basketball game in Costa Mesa on Monday.

The Chargers had the ball with 10 seconds left but were unable to get off a shot against the No. 3-ranked team in CIF Division 2A.

"This game was a very good test for us," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "I could tell we were a little tired as this was the second game of this road trip and it was our third game in four days. Overall, I was happy with our performance this week and the fact that we got better against quality opponents."

Diego Riker scored 22 points for Dos Pueblos (14-3), Cyrus Wallace had 13, Thomas Jimenez 11 and Daniel Arzate eight points.

Dawson Baker poured in 34 points and Nik Lipovic added 24 for Capo Valley (13-5).

"They were very good at running their sets and shooting the three-point shot," said Zamora.

Dos Pueblos returns to Channel League play Wednesday at Ventura.



