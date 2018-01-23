Dos Pueblos Edged by Ventura in Channel League Boys Soccer

Boys Soccer

Ventura scored a goal in the first half and that proved to be enough to beat a shorthanded Dos Pueblos squad, 1-0, in a Channel League boys soccer match on Tuesday at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

"I really feel as though our boys played as hard as they could and we really missed the missing members of our squad," DP coach Matt York said. "We look forward to getting a few of them back for our game Thursday, and this short turnaround helps us turn the page towards Buena."

Dos Pueblos falls to 5-6-3 overall and 1-2-1 in league. Ventura is 11-4-1 and 3-1 in the Channel League.

