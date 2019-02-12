Dos Pueblos Edged by Westlake in Softball Opener

Softball

Freshman Jess Reveles scored two runs on steals of home and junior catcher Mykenzie Ramirez homered for Dos Pueblos in a 4-3 softball loss at Westlake in the season opener on Tuesday.

Westlake scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the non-league game.

Down 1-0, Reveles made her high school debut by doubling off the fence in right-center field in the third inning. She later scored on a double steal.

Westlake went ahead 2-1 in the fourth, but Ramirez hit a solo homer to left center to knot the score.

A Reveles walk and a dropped third strike put runners on first and third leading to another steal of home by Reveles. Westlake answered with the tying run in the bottom of the fifth.

Allie Speshyock allowed one earned run in six innings for DP and Sierra Laughner (2 for 3, with a double) and Ramirez (2-3, homer) paced the offense.

"I was really happy with the way the girls played today," said first-year coach Mike Gerken. Sierra and Mykenzie took some really good swings today and it paid off in extra base hits."