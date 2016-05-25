Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:44 am | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Dos Pueblos Edges Out Villa Park, Advances to CIF Quarterfinals

Chargers survive 7th inning scare, pickup 2-1 victory over Spartans

Austin Bull swings for the fences during Tuesday’s CIF-SS Division 2 playoff victory over Villa Park.
Austin Bull swings for the fences during Tuesday’s CIF-SS Division 2 playoff victory over Villa Park.  (Noozhawk File Photo)
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | May 25, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.

With the bases loaded for Villa Park in the bottom of the seventh inning, things looked awfully daunting for Dos Pueblos during the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2 baseball playoffs. 

Nevertheless, senior closer Austin Bull worked his way out of a jam to clinch a 2-1 road for the Chargers on Tuesday afternoon in Orange County. 

Darby Naughton was once again solid on the mound for Dos Pueblos. The junior right-hander threw six scoreless innings of work, striking out five batters. 

Leading the way at the plate for the Chargers was senior third baseman Dustin Demeter, who hit a solo shot in the top of the fourth. Colter Nisbet also contributed for the Dos Pueblos offense, going 2 for 3 on the day. 

In the top of the seventh, senior outfielder D.J. Sharpe whacked a double to centerfield. After being moved over by Evan Kling, Sharpe scored on passed ball to give the Chargers a 2-0 lead. 

After loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh and surrendering a run, Bull secured the victory after getting the final Spartans batter to fly out to right field. 

Dos Pueblos (21-8 overall) advances to the CIF Quarterfinals versus Yucaipa. The Chargers will play host to the Thunderbirds on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Scott O’Leary Field. 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 