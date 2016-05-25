Dos Pueblos Edges Out Villa Park, Advances to CIF Quarterfinals

Baseball

With the bases loaded for Villa Park in the bottom of the seventh inning, things looked awfully daunting for Dos Pueblos during the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2 baseball playoffs.

Nevertheless, senior closer Austin Bull worked his way out of a jam to clinch a 2-1 road for the Chargers on Tuesday afternoon in Orange County.

Darby Naughton was once again solid on the mound for Dos Pueblos. The junior right-hander threw six scoreless innings of work, striking out five batters.

Leading the way at the plate for the Chargers was senior third baseman Dustin Demeter, who hit a solo shot in the top of the fourth. Colter Nisbet also contributed for the Dos Pueblos offense, going 2 for 3 on the day.

In the top of the seventh, senior outfielder D.J. Sharpe whacked a double to centerfield. After being moved over by Evan Kling, Sharpe scored on passed ball to give the Chargers a 2-0 lead.

After loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh and surrendering a run, Bull secured the victory after getting the final Spartans batter to fly out to right field.

Dos Pueblos (21-8 overall) advances to the CIF Quarterfinals versus Yucaipa. The Chargers will play host to the Thunderbirds on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Scott O’Leary Field.

