Dos Pueblos Edges Santa Barbara in Hard-Fought Battle

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team took down Channel League rival Santa Barbara High on Tuesday, 11-7, under summery conditions in Goleta.

The Chargers (10-1, 4-0) were powered by a three-set sweep from No. 1 Mikala Triplett, who improved to 32-1 on the season. Hannah Kleidermacher contributed two singles set wins and Alessa Somer, one. As partners, Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden took two sets as did Neve Greenwald and Cami Chou.

"Every set was tough," DP coach Liz Frech said. "Even though some players were affected by the conditions, both teams battled to the end."

Santa Barbara was led by the doubles team of Claudia Brewer and Hannah Mendez, who swept three sets. Claire Stotts won two singles sets for the Dons (6-4, 2-2).

Dos Pueblos hosts Buena on Thursday while Santa Barbara travels south to take on Ventura on Wednesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.