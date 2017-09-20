Dos Pueblos Ekes Out a Victory Against Westlake

Tennis

Dos Pueblos pulled out a narrow girls tennis victory over visiting Westlake, winning on total games, 78-75, after the teams deadlocked 9-9 in sets on Wednesday.

"We went in knowing that we have not beaten them in a long time. Last year, we could only convert six sets," said DP coach Liz Frech.

Mikala Triplett went 3-0 and gave up only two games in singles, beating top-flight players Katie Tavasoli and Sam Noh. Triplett improved to 29-1 on the season.

Mia Chou added to the singles sets for DP with a 6-2 win over Marina Boyles.

In doubles, Hannah Kleidermacher and Alessa Somer swept.

"Each one played with heart and tenacity," Frech said of her players. "I am proud of all 13 players who participated in this match. The atmosphere was electric."

Dos Pueblos improves to 9-1.



