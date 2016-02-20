Dos Pueblos Eliminated in Division 1 Water Polo Quarters

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos' top scorers Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill were smothered by Foothill defenders, and the Chargers were beaten 11-7 in the CIF-Southern Section Division1 girls water polo quarterfinals on Saturday in Santa Ana.

Neushul was held to one goal and Hill went scoreless in the game. Olivia Kistler led the Chargers with three goals.

Foothill got four goals apiece from Lana Gorinski and Noelle Wijnbeit, and Brooke Maxson handed out four assists.

The Knights took command of the game in the first half, scoring eight goals. They led 8-3 at halftime.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.