Dos Pueblos Eliminated in First Round of CIF 2A Playoffs

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos dropped a 68-50 decision at Sunny Hills in a CIF Division 2A first-round boys basketball playoff game on Wednesday night.

Diego Riker helped the Chargers jump out to an early lead. Sunny Hills, however, changed to a box-and-one defense and that helped it get back into the game.

"We had problems finishing around the basket and they were able to extend their lead," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "Our guys played hard but we weren't able to cut into their lead."

Dos Pueblos shot 35 percent from the field and committed 14 turnovers.

Thc Chargers finish the season at 15-14.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .