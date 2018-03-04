Dos Pueblos Emerges As Camarillo Tournament Champs

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos Chargers defeated South Pasadena 25-17 in the championship set of the Camarillo Varsity Tournament on Saturday.

The team also topped Foothill, Camarillo, Crespi and St. Francis in the tourney.

The attack was led by tournament Most Valuable Player Curren Malhotra, who tallied 34 kills on the day.

"Curren was excellent at the service line today, aggressively serving the opponents time after time," said coach Ehren Hug.

Fellow outside hitter Dax Galvan earned an all-tournament team selection, finishing with 21 up-front kills.

Setter Parker Crossland was also named all-tournament, while libero Dan Willett helped set up attackers with defensive recoveries.

Middle blocker Owen Katz also racked up 16 kills, along with 16 blocks to pat. Max Raphael played up at the net, logging 24 kills and six blocks.

"The boys were collected today and very efficient in serve receive, which made for a very fun day of volleyball," Hug said.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.