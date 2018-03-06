Dos Pueblos Emerges With Win Over Calabasas in See-Saw Game

Lacrosse

Goalie Justin Juarez makes a slew of big saves in the win

Dos Pueblos led by just one goal with two minutes to go, but the Chargers pulled ahead and preserved the home boys lacrosse win, 12-8, against Calabasas Tuesday.

Junior goalie Justin Juarez made a host of big saves to keep the Chargers afloat. The teams traded goals throughout, but the Chargers leaped ahead when it got to crunch time.

As a whole, the Chargers' defense gave up only three goals in the second half.

The Chargers (3-0) will host Westlake on Friday.

