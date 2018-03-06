Dos Pueblos Emerges With Win Over Calabasas in See-Saw Game

Dos Pueblos led by just one goal with two minutes to go, but the Chargers pulled ahead and preserved the home boys lacrosse win, 12-8, against Calabasas Tuesday.
Junior goalie Justin Juarez made a host of big saves to keep the Chargers afloat. The teams traded goals throughout, but the Chargers leaped ahead when it got to crunch time.
As a whole, the Chargers' defense gave up only three goals in the second half.
The Chargers (3-0) will host Westlake on Friday.
