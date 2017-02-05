Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:17 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Ends Drought Against San Marcos in So Cal Third-Place Game, 7-5

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 5, 2017 | 7:43 a.m.

Four days before they meet to decide the Channel League girls water polo title, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos squared off in the third place game at the Southern California Championships in Irvine, and the Chargers beat the Royals for the first time in five years.

Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill and Sophie Leggett each scored two goals and goalie Anna Cable made eight saves in a 7-5 DP win at the Woollett Aquatics center.

It was the Chargers's first win over their rivals since the 2012-2013 season.

The local teams lost in the tournament semifinals on Saturday. Fourth-ranked DP was beaten by No. 1 Laguna Beach, 11-5, while No. 3 San Marcos was edged by No. 2 Mater Dei, 8-7.

Brittany Prentice scored with 1:30 left in the game to pull the No. 3 Royals within one of the second-ranked Monarchs. Prentice and Paige Hauschild led the team offensively and were both named to the all-tournament team.

Cable made 10 saves against Laguna Beach and Toni Shackelford had three assists. The Breakers won the game in the second period, outscoring the Chargers 5-0 to build a 9-1 lead. DP won the third and fourth periods.

Thea Neushul, Grace Heck, Chloe Pena, Ryann Neushul and Amelia Meckelborg scored for DP.

In the local showdown for third place, Cable played a solid game for DP. She and Leggett earned all-tournament honors. Leggett had a steal, assist and a field block against the Royals. Hill played a strong game, adding an assist, a block, three steals and one earned exclusion. Thea Neushul scored one goal.

San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth praised the play of Fiona Kuesis and goalie Sophie Trumbull in the DP game. Trumbull made eight saves.

The rivals meet Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. at DP. The Chargers are 21-6 and 6-1 in league and San Marcos is 23-5, 7-0.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

