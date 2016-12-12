Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Appoints New Board Members

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation has named Igor Mezic, Heather Stefanski and Doug Whetter to its board of directors.

Mezic serves as the director of the Center for Energy Efficient Design at UCSB where he also leads the Buildings and Design Solutions Group within the Institute for Energy Efficiency. He holds numerous scientific and technology awards, including the Sloan Fellowship and has a Ph.D. in applied mechanics from the California Institute of Technology.

Stefanski is a graduate of both Princeton and Stanford universities. She is currently working as director of professional development at McKinsey & Company where she oversees recruiting, evaluation and development globally for some 2,500 consultants. She served previously on the board of Peabody Charter School and as the Princeton Association Alumni Schools chair for the Santa Barbara region from 2002-16.

Whetter earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Marquette University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Elmhurst College. He has worked as a software engineer in Santa Barbara for the past 30 years and currently works for Citrix, managing a team of software engineers developing state-of-the-art applications.

— Rebecca Summers for Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.