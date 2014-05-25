Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Hosts ‘Celebration of Robotics’ to Thank Seniors, Community

By Jim Buckley for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy | May 25, 2014 | 1:25 p.m.

Robot-building students of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy turned into show people at the annual Celebration of Robotics on Friday night at Dos Pueblos High School. As hundreds of supporters, family members and sponsors — including Virgil Elings, benefactor of the Elings Performing Arts Center and the Elings Center for Engineering Education — looked on, the students described the process they went through to build and operate their award-winning 2014 robot.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf was on hand to present DPEA students with special recognition of their achievements this past year.

On the Elings stage, after thanking community sponsors and DPEA mentors, the students took turns taking the audience step by step through building a prototype, programming the robot and planning game strategy. Their hard work certainly paid off. DPEA’s “Penguinbot IX” won the FIRST Robotics Los Angeles Regional and finished second in Las Vegas. As those and at the national competition, they captured numerous prestigious awards for the engineering and innovation of their robot.

The hard work will pay off in the future, too. The event program listed the many world-class universities that this year’s seniors will attend, including UC Berkeley, MIT, Caltech, Dartmouth, Duke, Harvey Mudd, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and many more.

Just as the seniors worked together as a 30-member team to create their robot — which zoomed and zipped across the stage to the delight of the younger members of the audience — DPEA staff praised the teamwork that made the academy go this year.

DPEA’s Team 1717 robot took part in competitions in Long Beach, Las Vegas and St. Louis, gathering awards at every stop. (Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy photo)
DPEA’s Team 1717 robot took part in competitions in Long Beach, Las Vegas and St. Louis, gathering awards at every stop. (Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy photo)

“This whole success of this academy is due to altruism,” said DPEA director Amir Abo-Shaeer. “It’s amazing to see what can happen when people get together behind an idea. Whatever idea or challenge comes our way, everyone seems to rally behind it.

“I thank the community profusely for helping us achieve this vision. What we’ve done here is an example of what we can do to communities around the country.”

Abo-Shaeer also announced that next school year, DPEA will expand to its full capacity of 100 students in each of its four classes, freshmen to seniors. Plus, the senior capstone project will expand beyond robotics to include a new project in mechatronics; much more news on that exciting development will be coming in the future.

On this night, however, the students celebrated the past year, adding one final memory to a robot season none of them will ever forget.

» Click here for more information on the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

» Click here for more information on the DPEA Foundation. Click here to make an online donation.

— Jim Buckley is a communications mentor with the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 