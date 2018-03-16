Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Elects New Officers

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation has elected two new officers, Daniel Huthsing and Mike Brown, to lead its board of directors.

Huthsing, an associate at Warren & Selbert, Inc., and a 2009 graduate of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy (DPEA), has been named president of the foundation board.

Brown, vice president of operations at Pacific Design Technologies and parent of two DPEA students, will serve as vice president. Daren Hillebrandt will continue in her role as secretary.

The foundation's mission is to support DPEA by providing resources and long-range planning. Of the original 2007 board of directors, Sandy Seale has stayed on as president and guided the foundation through the growth of the DPEA the past 10 years.

“The DPEA Foundation board of directors looks forward to many more years leading the charge toward innovation in education,” Seale said.

“Our new officers have the vision and experience to take the program to the next level for our students and the national STEM community," Seale said.

“We are so fortunate that Daniel and Mike have stepped into these roles on the DPEA Foundation board," said Amir Abo-Shaeer, DPEA founder and director.

"They are both such strong supporters of our vision to transform education and with their involvement, we will continue to push the envelope,” Abo-Shaeer said.

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation is a community-based charitable corporation. Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy is a four-year program based at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

Established in 2002, DPEA provides:

» Four-year STEAM school within a school in Elings Center for Engineering Education at Dos Pueblos High

» Enrolls 400 students (100+ per class)

» State-of-art facility

» Equal distribution of male and female students

» All graduating students go to college

» 84 percent of students enter STEAM majors

» Nationally recognized leader in project- and design-based education

— Rebecca Summers for Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.