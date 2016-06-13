Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Gets $200,000 Donation

By Grace Strelich, Noozhawk Intern | June 13, 2016 | 3:42 p.m.
Douglas and Deborah Troxel recently donated $200,000 to the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation.
Douglas and Deborah Troxel recently donated $200,000 to the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation. (Contributed photo)

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation has received a $200,000 donation from Douglas and Deborah Troxel, who hope to further the academy’s pursuit of new and innovative approaches to education and education reform not only at Dos Pueblos High School, but across the country. 

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy (DPEA) is a four-year program within Dos Pueblos High School that gives students a comprehensive, inter-disciplinary approach to their education.  

The Troxels have been involved with the academy and its director, Amir Abo-Shaeer, for many years, and previously donated $250,000 to aid in the building of the Elings Center for Engineering Education through their foundation, Change Happens.

Douglas Troxel, a founder of Serena Software, said he is dedicated to giving public school students opportunities to pursue paths in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math.

"Deb and I are strong supporters of science education," Troxel said. "We recognize that Amir is the bleeding edge of what can be taught to public school students, and sets them on a path to being productive citizens by any metric." 

Emily Shaeer, who runs the DPEA with her husband, Amir, said this most recent donation is a personal gift that only further shows the Troxels’ dedication to the work being done within the academy.

Shaeer said the academy’s goal is to reach beyond Dos Pueblos students, and it sees its mission as a grassroots effort into what is possible in STEAM education. 

She described the DPEA as innovators, paving the way to a new approach in educating students in the STEAM subjects, and continuously evolving the curriculum to ensure students are receiving the best and most engaging education possible.

Becca Summers, executive director of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation, says the recent donation will be put to the "further development of innovative curriculum at the nationally recognized local high school program."

