Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Hosting Spanish-Language Open House

Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy student projects will be on display at a Spanish Open House on March 18. (Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy photo)
By Yesenia Terriquez for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy | March 6, 2015 | 7:09 a.m.

El futuro will be here before you know it. That’s the message from the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy. The award-winning academy wants to get that message out to the whole community, and will hold a special Spanish Open House on Wednesday, March 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to make sure everyone hears it.

“We hope to reach out to younger students and further inform them of the DPEA program well before they are ready to apply in the eighth grade,” said Emily Shaeer, DPEA teacher and admissions coordinator. “We want to let them know what they should strive for in order to be an eligible applicant in junior high, and just enlighten them as to what we have to offer them as an academy.”

Parents will find out about what they can be doing right now to support their elementary school students to become strong students who will be eligible for future academic opportunities like the DPEA, when the time comes to apply as eighth-graders. Future applicants will see what the program has to offer and have the chance to decide whether applying is something they would like to do in a few years.

Also at the Open House, families will meet with current DPEA students, who will be answering questions and giving tours of the Elings Center for Engineering Education on the Dos Pueblos High campus. DPEA student projects — including light sculptures, kinetic sculptures, mobiles, artwork and more—will be on display. It’s a hands-on look that is sure to inspire future engineers and creative spirits of all ages. At the end of the night, there will be a discussion panel featuring current students, alumni and their parents, who will be answering questions about the DPEA in Spanish.

This is the second year the DPEA is reaching out to the Spanish community in hopes that students and parents alike become truly aware of new and exciting opportunities the DPEA has to offer them.

"Our Spanish Open House is geared towards reaching out to the Spanish-speaking community, inviting them into the DPEA and making them feel welcome,” Shaeer said. “It can be intimidating and confusing for Spanish-speaking parents to navigate the school system, and we want to create an environment that is accessible.”

Although the target audience is the Spanish-speaking community, everyone is welcome to attend this amazing opportunity to learn more about the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy on March 18.

Click here for more information about DPEA.

— Yesenia Terriquez is a student in the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

