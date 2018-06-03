Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s Maker Faire, Where Art and Science Collide

What do magic, cake decorating, live music and dance all have in common? Art. Paintings, pastries, poetry and computer programming are just some of the art exhibits that will embellish the rooms of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy during Santa Barbara’s first Maker Faire.

On Friday, Nov. 22 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy invites the public to attend this expo of creativity. The event is free and reservations are not necessary. The DPEA Maker Faire will be held at the Elings Engineering Center on the campus of Dos Pueblos High School.

Not only will DPEA class projects — including mobiles, light sculptures, necklaces and painted pyramids — be on display, but also products that showcase the students’ hobbies, crafts, skills and more.

Modeled after Maker Faires held in New York and San Francisco, the DPEA Maker Faire, co-sponsored by the DPEA Foundation and the Santa Barbara Art Association Student Art Fund, is the first of its kind in Santa Barbara. The event highlights how art does not have to follow constraints — it can be anything. Maker Faires can include displays of any type of creativity ranging from films to card tricks to fabric paintings.

“One of the main goals of the Maker Faire is for students to be able to look at their peers differently, and recognize all of the skills we have in our DPEA community that we don’t always get to share,” said Diana Hemsley, DPEA art teacher. “I’m also hoping that somebody will see something, and think, ‘Wow, that looks fun, I’d like to try that!’ The Maker Faire encourages an opening up of your mind and promotes a different way of thinking in which there are no boundaries. I’m excited to see where all of the students’ endless boundaries take them.”

The Maker Faire also demonstrates how a student in engineering can also be a baker or ceramicist or musical prodigy. Art is anything and everything, Hemsley notes, and the Maker Faire will be evidence of that.

“Art can be whatever makes you who you are, and any means to express yourself should always be an art form,” said Owen McKenzie, part of the student team that is organizing the event. “In essence, a Maker Faire is the display of any type of creativity.”

Click here for more information on the Maker Faire or on DPEA.

— Katie Tovar is a member of the communications team for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.