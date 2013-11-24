Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Students Show Off Their Talents

[Noozhawk's note: Click here for a photo gallery.]

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy held a Makers Faire on Friday to show off the engineering and artistic talents of its students! The The Elings Center for Engineering Education at Dos Pueblos High School was packed with students, family members and community members eager to see the creative products of the students!

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and faculty sponsor Amir Abo-Shaeer have received numerous awards for their pioneering work in education and in innovation. Based at Dos Pueblos High in Goleta, the academy gives students a chance to do real hands-on design and research.

Their most famous activity is their annual robotics competition in which they compete with teams from around the country. Each year there is a new design goal, such as playing a modified game of basketball against the competing robots.

As one whose career has been in design engineering I am always impressed, not only with the ingenuity of their designs, but also with the tight timetable from project definition to finished product!

