Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy to Host Open House and Garden Dedication Party

Art meets engineering at the unveiling of the Dos Pueblos High School landscape and art installation surrounding the Engineering Academy building on campus. Students in the academy conceived of this project and gathered support to make it happen.

The public is invited to visit the open house Jan. 23, 2016, to dedicate the new garden and to see the facility where students are encouraged to dream big and take action every day.

Current and prospective students, parents and all interested community members are all welcome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elings Center for Engineering Education at Dos Pueblos High. No reservations are necessary.

Student-created projects will be on display in the facility, including mobiles, light sculptures, paintings and kinetic sculptures.

Staff and students will talk about their experiences and answer questions, and donors such as The Squire Foundation will be honored in a dedication ceremony.

Visitors can tour the computer and mechatronics labs, the machine shops, the design classrooms and the new landscaping.

Engineering Academy Art Teacher and Art Team Advisor Diana Hemsley collaborated with parent volunteers to help the students achieve their vision. This work extended beyond the classroom, which was exciting for everyone involved.

“This is a STEAM program, and this project really pushed the students to utilize their design and art skills and apply them to a new medium — that of landscape architectural design and mural design,” said Hemsley. “This really was a student-driven effort, and they did an outstanding job coming up with the idea and then bringing it to fruition.”

Director of the Engineering Academy Amir Abo-Shaeer added, “I am excited that the landscaping, mural and sculptures complement the Elings Center for Engineering Education, and that the students brought their idea to life with support from teachers, parents and community partners. That’s what the DPEA is all about, and I invite everyone in our community to celebrate their achievement with us.”

Click here for more information about the event and the academy.

— Emily Shaeer is the admissions, outreach and communications coordinator for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.