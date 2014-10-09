Dos Pueblos Engineering Open House to Feature Full Range of Academy Programs

Students at the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy have earned national attention for their success in robotics competitions. In 2014, they will expand their creative and engineering skills with an additional project in mechatronics. The public is invited to visit the Academy Open House on Oct. 18 to learn more about this pioneering educational experience and to see the new DPEA Design Lab where the inaugural senior projects will be made.

Prospective students, parents, community members and local tech fans are all welcome from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Elings Center for Engineering Education at Dos Pueblos High. No reservations are necessary.

DPEA student projects — including light sculptures, kinectic sculptures, mobiles, artwork and more — will be on display. Teachers, students and staff will be on hand to answer questions, offer tours of the Elings building as well as the new DPEA Design Lab, and to encourage young people to consider their creative potential.

Visitors can see the computer room, the electronics room, the massive machine rooms and hear how DPEA is transforming education. And for robot fans, the 2014 DPEA robot will demonstrate the skills of last year’s senior robot makers.

DPEA’s extraordinary “school within a school” thrives under the direction of teacher Amir Abo-Shaeer, whose charismatic leadership, vision and dedication to teaching has earned him international acclaim, a Paul Allen Distinguished Educator Award and a MacArthur Foundation “genius” award.

“We're very proud of the work that our students do here at the DPEA, and invite our local community to visit and learn about our innovative project-based curriculum,” said Abo-Shaeer, DPEA’s director and lead teacher. “Whether you're a teacher, part of our local business community, a robotics enthusiast, a prospective student or just curious about what we're creating here, please come and take a look.”

Sandy Seale, president of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation, adds, “I love opening up the academy, because it shows the public how we are transforming education. Not only is the curriculum revolutionary and project-based, but it is also hands-on. The students are here exhibiting their projects and giving direct insight into the robot. It is a unique experience in getting to see the academy in action.”

Everyone is welcome to attend. Please join us and share our vision for transforming education. An RSVP is not necessary. Click here for more information.

— Jim Buckley is a communications mentor with the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.