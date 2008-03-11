Dos Pueblos Engineers Robotics Competition Victory

{mosimage}

The Dos Pueblos High Engineering Academy’s 32-member robotics team won the regional FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition in San Diego last week, qualifying for a global level of competition in the process.

Fifty teams competed in the San Diego regional, including the previous world championship team, which lost to Dos Pueblos in the finals. Worldwide, there are 1,500 teams competing in 40 FIRST regional events.

Dos Pueblos will compete in a second regional competition March 20-22 at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. Click here for more information.

With the regional win, Dos Pueblos qualified to move on to the global level of competition. Winning teams from the regional events will meet in Atlanta next month for the FIRST world championship.

Click here for information on how you can support the program through the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation.

Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School Districts’ special projects and communication director.