Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Erupts for 5 Goals in First Period, Rolls Past Santa Barbara, 13-3

Santa Barbara goalie Faith Tedesco prepares for a shot from Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos during Thursday's Channel League game. Neushul scored six goals.
Santa Barbara goalie Faith Tedesco prepares for a shot from Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos during Thursday’s Channel League game. Neushul scored six goals.  (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 4, 2018 | 9:40 p.m.

Olivia Kistler showed how valuable she is on the potent Dos Pueblos girls water polo team in Thursday’s Channel League game against visiting Santa Barbara.

Kistler handed out five assists for the Chargers in a 13-3 romp over the Dons at the Elings Aquatic Center.

"Kistler is a brilliant passer,” DP coach Connor Levoff said after the Chargers improved to 8-1 heading into a big weekend of games against Carlsbad of the San Diego Section and perennial Southern Section powerhouse Mater Dei. “She makes unbelievable reads that lead to easy goals. She’s ridiculously good and nobody knows who she is, still. And they should.”

Kistler made a brilliant pass inside to Abbi Hill for a tap-in score during a five-goal first period for the Chargers.

The Dos Pueblos starters buried four more goals in the second period and led 9-0 at halftime.

“I thought we started really well,” said Levoff. “We were good on defense and sharing the ball. It was a really good start to the game; we’ve done that so far in a lot of the games this year and it’s super helpful.”

Ryann Neushul had a hat trick in the first period and finished the game with six goals. Hill scored two goals and Chloe Pena, Charlie Winter, Kelly Meckelborg, Bella Godlis and Kistler each had one goal.

Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos follows through on her shot. Hill scored two goals.
Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos follows through on her shot. Hill scored two goals. (Peter Neushul photo)

“We were super organized and disciplined and kind of took care of things we wanted to take care of in our game plan,” said Levoff of the team’s solid performance.

Santa Barbara finally got on the board in the third period on a goal by Elise Power and Abigail Hendrix followed with the second goal. Jordan Duggan scored in the fourth period for the Dons.

The Dons and Chargers are both in action this weekend. 

Santa Barbara (4-5, 0-2) plays a home doubleheader on Saturday against Temple City at 10 a.m. and Mater Dei at 4 p.m.

Dos Pueblos (8-1, 1-0) faces Carlsbad at 4 p.m. on Friday and takes on Mater Dei on Saturday morning at 10 at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Levoff is looking forward to watching his team play against two highly ranked opponents following the league match with Santa Barbara.

“We had this sequence of games to look forward to when we weren’t training (because of the Thomas Fire),” he said. “We’re just excited to get back to work and play somebody that’s not ourselves.”

