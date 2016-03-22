Dos Pueblos Erupts in 6th, Beats Buena, 12-5

Baseball

Dos Pueblos erupted for nine runs in the sixth inning to overtake Buena and post a 12-5 Channel League baseball win on Tuesday in Ventura.

The Chargers were trailing 3-0 before their bats came alive.

Peter Appel went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs to pace the DP attack. Dustin Demeter put icing on the victory with a 3-run homer in the seventh inning. He also scored two runs, walked, was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base.

Kevin Barker pitched a scoreless 5th and 6th innings in relief to earn the win.

Dos Pueblos improves to 2-0 in league and 7-3 overall.

