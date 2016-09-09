Dos Pueblos Establishes Ground Game in 42-0 Win Over Righetti

Football

Blake Erwin rushes for two TDs and Marcellous Gossett scores for the defense in home opener

It was evident on Friday night that Dos Pueblos was committed to establishing a solid running game in its home opener against Righetti.

Blake Erwin, Irvin Miguel and quarterback Kellen Roberts each had rushing touchdowns and the Chargers defense found the end zone in a 42-0 rout at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

Dos Pueblos coach Nate Mendoza made a point that his team would run the ball better than the previous two games.

“The first two games were unacceptable running the football as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “I’m a big believer in running the ball and it just wasn’t good enough in the first two games. So, we made a huge deal about that in practice all week and I thought the guys ran the ball really well tonight.”

Miguel led the way with 73 yards on 14 carries, Erwin ran 53 yards on 11 rushes and Roberts contributed 32 yards on six carries.

“It was a good night by the O linemen and the fullbacks as well. I challenged them all week in practice and they definitely responded,” said Mendoza.

Erwin said the line coach pushed the O-line hard all week. “They really came out this week and performed, all the credit to them.”

Erwin was pumped to get his hands on the ball and make things happen.

“I love getting the ball, that’s all I want. If you give me the ball, we’ll win,” he said.

Erwin scored two rushing touchdown, a 1-yard run in the second quarter that gave DP a 14-0 lead and the final score of the game, a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

He broke out into a dance after the second TD.

“All week I’ve been working on a new dance move and calling it ‘the Blake,’ he cracked. “I told everyone at school I was going to do it and I did it.”

Roberts got the scoring started on DP’s third possession of the game. He led a 50-yard drive and finished it with an 8-yard run at the 3:50 mark of the first quarter.

The Dos Pueblos defense, meanwhile, dominated Righetti (0-3). Even after the Chargers fumbled, the Warriors went three and out and punted from their 10.

Dos Pueblos (2-1) took over at the Righetti 35 and scored in seven plays. Miguel ran over from the 1 and Zachary Guttentag kicked the extra point for a 14-0 lead.

The Charger defense made the next score. Outside linebacker Josh Feldhaus blitzed and forced Righetti quarterback Chase Artopoeus to fumble. Defensive end Gossett picked up the ball and ran 3 yards for the touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

“It was all Josh Feldhaus,” said Gossett. “If it wasn’t for him tackling that dude, I wouldn’t have got that fumble. I was going in the backfield for the sack and Josh came out of nowhere and got him, and I saw my opportunity and said, ‘I’m going to take it.’”

The Chargers made it 28-0 with 1:50 left in the second quarter when Erwin his first touchdown on a 1-yard run. The defense set up a short field, forcing Righetti to punt from its 6 after the Warriors intercepted a Roberts pass at the 4.

Dos Pueblos had another short field to work with after sacks by Gossett and Justin Padilla. The Warriors punted from their 30 and the Chargers took over the 49. Erwin caught a swing pass from Roberts and bolted 31 yards and four plays later Roberts sneaked over from the 1.

Righetti fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Chargers took over at the Warriors’ 47. Daniel Arzate showed some nifty moves after catching a Roberts pass for 22 yards. Three plays later, Erwin ran over from 3 yards and did some Blake dancing.

The Chargers (2-1) are back home next Friday against defending CIF champion Camarillo.

