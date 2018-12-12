Dos Pueblos Evens Record With 2-1 Win Over Channel Islands

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos evened its record got 3-3-3 with a 2-1 victory over Channel Islands in a non-league girls soccer match on Wednesday.

Barbara Gonzalez struck first for the Chargers with a left-footed volley. Precious Nwosu scored the second goal.

"Precious has been able to find the back of the net in the past two games," said DP coach Seth Asuncion.

He praised the defense of Jose Morales in the back and Blythe Hastings in the midfield.

The Chargers open Channel League on Monday against Santa Barbara at San Marcos at 5 p.m.