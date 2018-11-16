Dos Pueblos Fades in 4th Quarter, Loses to Point Loma, 54-49

Jaron Rillie scored 22 points for Dos Pueblos, but Point Loma capitalized on Charger mistakes in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 54-49 victory in a season-opening boys basketball game on Friday at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers were up 43-42 going into the fourth quarter, but Point Loma outscored them 12-6 in the final eight minutes.

"We need to cut down on turnovers and do a better job boxing out (on rebounds)," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "This group has a lot of heart and they will get better."

Dane Tyler scored 25 points for Point Loma.

Dos Pueblos is back in action Tuesday at Ventura.

