Dos Pueblos Falls in Easton Tournament Finale

Baseball

The Dos Pueblos baseball team fell 3-1 in its Easton Tournament finale on Tuesday against Moorpark in a non-league matchup.

Dylan Kelley started on the mound for the Chargers (3-2) and pitched five innings allowing two earned runs and striking out five batters.

Josh Feldhaus went 2-for-3 and Darby Naughton drove home Dos Pueblos' only run. Evan Kling went 1-for-3.

The Chargers travel south to take on Ventura in their Channel League opener on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.