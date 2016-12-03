Dos Pueblos Falls in Finals of Corona del Mar Duals

Wrestling

The Dos Pueblos boys wrestling team made a run at the title during the Corona del Mar Duals Saturday in Newport Beach.

Ryan Fidel, Noem Dessibourg, Will Yamasaki, Joel Garcia, Erick Nisich made the All-Tournament team, each going 5-0 in duals as the Chargers narrowly fell to Centennial Corona in the finals, 34-30.

The day started with Dos Pueblos routs of Dana Hills and Godonez, 63-6 and 61-12, respectively. The Chargers took down Foothill 43-27 and then handled Elsinore in the semifinals 51-21.

"Returning CIF placer Ryan Fidel looked solid, earning four pins and one decision to lead the way," said Dos Pueblos coach Anthony Califano. "Fresh out of football, Will Yamasaki, Joel Garcia and Erick Nisich were very impressive also making the all tournament team."

The Chargers travel to Huntington Beach next weekend for the Edison "Bash at the Beach" Invite.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.