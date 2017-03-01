Dos Pueblos Falls in Five at San Luis Obispo

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos battled back from an 8-4 deficit in the fifth set and tied the score at 13, but missed opportunities in crunch time cost the Chargers boys volleyball team and they fell 15-13 at San Luis Obispo on Wednesday night.

The match scores were 27-24, 25-23, 15-25, 12-25, 15-13.

"Credit to SLO," DP coach Ehren Hugg said. "They were super scrappy on defense and had a solid offense all night long."

Dax Galvan led the Chargers with 12 kills and one block, while Curren Malhotra and James Halleck each had 10 kills. Daniel Willett and Parker Crossland combined for 50 digs.

"Dan Willett proved to a blue-collar libero tonight, passing excellently, diving all over and making big dig after big dig, leading the team with 24 digs.

"I'm pleased with how we fought tonight, just came up a bit short," said Hugg.

Dos Pueblos is home Thursday against Royal.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.