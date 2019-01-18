Dos Pueblos Falls One Goal Short Against No. 2 Orange Lutheran

Water Polo

A day after posting a big Channel League win against San Marcos, Dos Pueblos hit the road to Orange County and dropped a 9-8 decision against CIF Divison 1 top-ranked Orange Lutheran in non-league girls water polo game at Canyon High in Anaheim

The Chargers fell behind 3-1 in the first period and trailed 6-4 at halftime.

They cut it to one goal in the fourth period but Orange Lutheran manged to hold them off.

Abbi Hill had a big day for DP, scoring five goals and adding three blocks and two earned exclusions.

Sophie Leggett played an all-around solid game, recording two goals, two assists, four steals and three earned exclusions.

Dos Pueblos, 13-7 overall and ranked sixth in Division 1, remains in Orange County on Saturday to play San Clemente.