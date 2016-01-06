Dos Pueblos Falls Short Against Moorpark

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos missed a shot at the buzzer and fell to Moorpark, 46-44, in a non-league boys basketball game on Wednesday night at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers made a late comeback and pulled to within two points on a shot by Diego Riker. Mounir Mani then stole the ball and DP called timeout with 1.1 seconds left.

Riker found Mani on the inbound pass and Mani missed on a two-point shot from the corner.

The loss dropped DP to 11-5 on the season, with one remaining non-league on Thursday at home against Canyon Country.

Anthony Trujillo scored 12 points and Marcellous Gossett added 10 against Moorpark.

