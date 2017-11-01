Dos Pueblos Falls Short in CIF Tennis Opener

Tennis

Dos Pueblos suffered a 10-8 loss against visiting Burbank in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 first-round girls tennis match on Wednesday.

Mikala Triplett defeated 4-star Kristina Kirkosyan en route to three wins in singles. She finished the season with a record of 56-3, which is believed to be the best season by a DP player in program history.

Alessa Somer and Mia Chou went 3-0 in doubles and Neve Greenwald and Cami Chou took two sets.

"We were without one pivotal starter, who injured her knee," DP coach Liz Frech said. "We had to rearrange people in the line-up. Nonetheless, Burbank had solid singles and doubles players."

The Chargers finish the season at 15-4.

"A respectable finish in a rebuilding year," Frech said. "I am proud of this selfless team that went the distance all season, and stayed pumped and positive."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.