Dos Pueblos Falls Short in Five-Set Girls Volleyball Opener

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos opened its girls volleyball season with a five-set match, and the Chargers came out on the short end against visiting Arroyo Grande on Tuesday at Sovine Gym. The scores were 18-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 15-13.

DP coach Megan O'Carroll said her team's struggled with its passing.

"We unfortunately struggled with serve receive and ball control tonight and just could not find our groove," O'Carroll said.

The erratic passing made it tough for setter Mikayla Butzke to run an efficient offense.

"This made Mikayla's job incredibly difficult to get the ball to the hitters we wanted to go to. With no ball control, we couldn't make much happen in the front row to convert for some points," O'Carroll said. "We're heading into practice tomorrow ready to work on being more disciplined and focused on our passing to improve ability to be competitive and score points."

A high point for DP was the play of freshman Portia Sherman, the daughter of Chargers' girls basketball coach Phil Sherman.

"Portia had a strong varsity debut as a freshman. She went on some crucial serving runs and got us kills when we needed them," said O'Carroll.

The coach also praised the defense of Hannah Fabbre.

Dos Pueblos is back in action Thursday at home against Oaks Christian.

