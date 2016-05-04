Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:33 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos Falls Short in Girls Lacrosse Playoff Debut

Dos Pueblos’ Becca Baxis, left wins a face off with La Reina’s Sarah Mendez. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos’ Becca Baxis, left wins a face off with La Reina’s Sarah Mendez. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 4, 2016 | 11:22 a.m.

Dos Pueblos jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first four minutes in its girls lacrosse playoff debut, but La Reina settled in, worked its way back into the game and held off the Chargers in the final minutes to escape with a 9-8 win on Tuesday night at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

Jamie Sharpe scored four goals and Mika Henrickson tallied two to lead DP in the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section Division 2 playoff game. Goalie Carly Schwan made seven saves

Sharpe, Becca Baxis, Jessica Delgadillo and Henrickson got the Chargers rolling early with goals. La Reina, however, erased the deficit after 10 minutes and took a 6-5 lead at halftime.

The Regents held the one-goal lead throughout the second half.

DP coach Samantha Limkeman praised the defense of Chloe Wells and Tara Van Hoorn.

The Chargers finish the season with a 10-4 record.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Dos Pueblos goalie Carly Schwan uses her body to block a shot from La Reina’s Sarah Mendez. Defending for the Chargers are Megan Caird (3), Serina Applebaum (17) and Mika Henrickson (18). Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos goalie Carly Schwan uses her body to block a shot from La Reina’s Sarah Mendez. Defending for the Chargers are Megan Caird (3), Serina Applebaum (17) and Mika Henrickson (18). (JC Corless / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 