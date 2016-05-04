Dos Pueblos Falls Short in Girls Lacrosse Playoff Debut

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first four minutes in its girls lacrosse playoff debut, but La Reina settled in, worked its way back into the game and held off the Chargers in the final minutes to escape with a 9-8 win on Tuesday night at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

Jamie Sharpe scored four goals and Mika Henrickson tallied two to lead DP in the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section Division 2 playoff game. Goalie Carly Schwan made seven saves

Sharpe, Becca Baxis, Jessica Delgadillo and Henrickson got the Chargers rolling early with goals. La Reina, however, erased the deficit after 10 minutes and took a 6-5 lead at halftime.

The Regents held the one-goal lead throughout the second half.

DP coach Samantha Limkeman praised the defense of Chloe Wells and Tara Van Hoorn.

The Chargers finish the season with a 10-4 record.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.