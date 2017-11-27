Girls Soccer
Dos Pueblos Falls Short in Seth Asuncion’s Debut as Girls Soccer Coach
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 27, 2017 | 9:35 p.m.
Adria Jamieson scored for Dos Pueblos in a 2-1 season-opening girls soccer loss to visiting Camarillo on Monday.
The Chargers have a new coach this season in Seth Asuncion.
“Throughout the game the girls gave it their all and never stopped pushing,” Asuncion said. “Their work ethic and spirit was truly inspiring.
“As we grow as a team, the girls will learn from their mistakes. Like Mia Hamm said: ‘All good athletes make mistakes; the great ones learn to make mistakes only once.’’’
The Chargers are home against Santa Paula on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
