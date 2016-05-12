Dos Pueblos Falls Short Versus Viewpoint in First Round; San Marcos Loses

Tennis

Villano and Baldwin’s undefeated doubles performance not enough for Chargers

Dos Pueblos was defeated by Viewpoint, 11-7, during the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 tennis playoffs on Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots were led by a solid performance from No. 1 singles player Jonathan Star, who went 3-0 on the day. With a hard-hitting serve, the Chargers simply had no answer for the Tulane commit.

“From the first to last point, each of our players stayed pumped, and fought to the end against a strong opponent,” Dos Pueblos head coach Liz Frech said.

In doubles play, the Chargers took six out of nine sets to cut into Viewpoint’s lead. Dos Pueblos was led throughout by the tandem of Vincent Villano and Miles Baldwin, who went 3-0 while losing only one game during the sweep.

Also making a notable impact was the duo of Ryan and Christian Hodosy, who took two sets away from the Patriots. Mason Dochterman tallied the lone singles victory for the Chargers.

“It was impressive to see in this final match how far each player had progressed since the beginning of the season,” coach Frech added.

Adding to scoreboard were Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick, who took the final doubles' set of the day. The pair nearly won another competitive set during the first round before falling 5-7.

Viewpoint advances to the second round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs where they will host fifth-seeded Palm Desert.

Dos Pueblos (11-7 overall) wraps up a solid season in which they finished tied for second place in the Channel League and earned a CIF playoff spot despite having no seniors on its roster.

“I was impressed with my young team's performance all season and as we had no seniors, we return all of our players next year,” concluded Frech.

Harvard Westlake 15, San Marcos 3

Kento Perera swept his singles matches to give the Royals their points in a first-round loss at powerful Harvard Westlake. The Wolverines were Division 1 finalists last year.

