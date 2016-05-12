Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Dos Pueblos Falls Short Versus Viewpoint in First Round; San Marcos Loses

Villano and Baldwin’s undefeated doubles performance not enough for Chargers

By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | May 12, 2016 | 6:30 a.m.

Dos Pueblos was defeated by Viewpoint, 11-7, during the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 tennis playoffs on Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots were led by a solid performance from No. 1 singles player Jonathan Star, who went 3-0 on the day. With a hard-hitting serve, the Chargers simply had no answer for the Tulane commit.  

“From the first to last point, each of our players stayed pumped, and fought to the end against a strong opponent,” Dos Pueblos head coach Liz Frech said. 

In doubles play, the Chargers took six out of nine sets to cut into Viewpoint’s lead. Dos Pueblos was led throughout by the tandem of Vincent Villano and Miles Baldwin, who went 3-0 while losing only one game during the sweep. 

Also making a notable impact was the duo of Ryan and Christian Hodosy, who took two sets away from the Patriots. Mason Dochterman tallied the lone singles victory for the Chargers.

“It was impressive to see in this final match how far each player had progressed since the beginning of the season,” coach Frech added.

Adding to scoreboard were Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick, who took the final doubles' set of the day. The pair nearly won another competitive set during the first round before falling 5-7.

Viewpoint advances to the second round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs where they will host fifth-seeded Palm Desert. 

Dos Pueblos (11-7 overall) wraps up a solid season in which they finished tied for second place in the Channel League and earned a CIF playoff spot despite having no seniors on its roster. 

“I was impressed with my young team's performance all season and as we had no seniors, we return all of our players next year,” concluded  Frech.

Harvard Westlake 15, San Marcos 3

Kento Perera swept his singles matches to give the Royals their points in a first-round loss at powerful Harvard Westlake. The Wolverines were Division 1 finalists last year.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 