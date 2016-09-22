Dos Pueblos Falls to No. 3 Santa Margarita at South Coast Tourney

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos drew a tough opening opponent at the South Coast boys water polo tournament on Thursday in Orange County, facing Division 2 third-ranked Santa Margarita.

The Chargers gave up six goals in the first quarter and suffered a 16-11 setback.

Senior Dylan Elliott led DP with five goals, while junior Jason Teng played a solid all-around game with two goals, three assists, three steals and three drawn ejections.

Wyatt Meckelborg and Ethan Parish each tallied two goals. Goalie Ben Cable made 10 saves and had two steals in three quarters of play.

The Chargers (3-3 and ranked 10th in Divison 2) are back in action Friday against Northwood.

