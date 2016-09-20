Dos Pueblos Falls to Powerful Ventura

The Ventura High girls volleyball team put on a show Tuesday in a Channel League match against Dos Pueblos.
Ventura, the top-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 2, won in straight sets, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.
"Ventura's senior leadership and experience were on display tonight," Dos Pueblos coach Dillan Bennett commended. "That was one of the finest displays of attacking I have seen from a high school team."
Danica Minnich and Danielle LaGrange were bright spots for Dos Pueblos with 5 kills each. Minnich notched 7 digs and LaGrange contributed 4 blocks. Alison Minnich added 7 digs for Dos Pueblos.
With the loss, Dos Pueblos falls to 10-7, and 1-1 in league play.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.