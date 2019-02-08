Dos Pueblos Falls to Strong Ventura Team in CIF Playoffs

Boys Basketball

Ventura's strong inside-out game was too much for Dos Pueblos to handle, and the Chargers dropped a 58-42 decision to the Cougars in a CIF Division 3AA first-round boys basketball playoff game on Friday night.

Derrick Young, a powerful 6-foot-6 post player scored 15 points, 6-5 forward Caleb Gilbert had 14 points and guard Andrew Ramirez had a team-high 16 points for Ventura (21-8).

"We had a hard time stopping Young and, when we doubled, it opened up shots for Ramirez and Gilbert," said DP coach Joe Zamora.

Baylor Huyck knocked down four three-pointers and scored 16 points and Jaron Rillie ran the floor and scored nine points for DP.

"I was very proud of the way our team battled," Zamora said. "Baylor was very aggressive, Jaron was once again a great leader and Andrew Guardino and Kellen Pisacane did a good job tonight."

Dos Pueblos went 6-4 in the Channel League and 12-17 overall.