Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team gave up 10 goals in the first half and suffered a 14-11 loss to Ventura in a Channel League match on Thursday.

Seniors Taylor Gustason and Dylan Elliott led the way for the Chargers with 4 goals each. Elliott also notched three assists and five steals.

Ventura built a 10-5 lead by halftime and Dos Pueblos was never able to catch up.

Junior Jason Teng added two goals, an assist, and a steal.

With the loss, the Chargers fell to 9-9 and 2-2 in Channel League.

Dos Pueblos takes on rival Santa Barbara Tuesday at home at 6:15 p.m.

