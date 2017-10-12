Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura, 9-8, in Four Overtimes

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos was stunned by Ventura, 9-8, in four overtimes in a Channel League boys water polo game on Thursday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Ventura standout Peyton Collins scored the game winner, improving the Cougars to 6-1 in league. Dos Pueblos is 4-1 and 16-7 overall.

Game was tied 7-7 at 2:29 in the fourth quarter on a counter goal by Ventura's Tyler Sehon.

The Chargers came close to winning in regulation.



"Jason Teng had a great look with a backhand at the end of regulation off of a time-out play," DP coach Connor Levoff said. "The referee said that the ball was only halfway across the goal line."

DP goalie Angus Goodner stopped some point-blank chances by Ventura in waning seconds of the fourth period.

In overtime, Ventura scored on a penalty shot from Collins and freshman Sammy Arshadi equalized for DP on an ouside shot.

Arshadi scored three goals to lead DP in scoring and drew three exclusions.

Ethan Parrish and Teng each scored two goals. Parrish also had six steals, a field block and one earned exclusion. Teng had four steals, two assists and two drawn ejections.

Wyatt Meckelborg had a goal and an assists. Goalie Angus Goodner made seven saves, two steals and one assist.

The Chargers play Righetti at home on Friday.

